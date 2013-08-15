LOUISVILLE, Ky. Aug 15 The Federal Reserve
should wait for more evidence that economic growth is picking up
and annual inflation heading back toward its 2 percent goal
before deciding to scale back bond purchases, a senior U.S.
central banker said on Thursday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comments were almost
identical to a presentation he delivered the day before.
"The committee still needs to see more data on macroeconomic
performance from the second half of 2013 before making a
judgement in this matter," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a breakfast event hosted by the St. Louis Fed.
Bullard will answer audience questions at the end of his
remarks and later take questions from the media.