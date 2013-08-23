PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 23 A dovish Federal Reserve official on Friday reiterated the U.S. central bank need not rush to reduce its asset-purchase program when Fed policymakers meet in September.
"I don't think we have to be in any hurry in this situation," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC television.
"Inflation is running low, you've got mixed data on the economy, so I'd be cautious and I wouldn't want to pre-judge the meeting," he said. "I think we want to take our time, assess what's going on, before we make a move here."
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045