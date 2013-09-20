UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stay transparent in the future, rather than return to a previous era of less open communication, a Fed official said on Friday.
"The transparency cat is out of the bag," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Bloomberg television.
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock