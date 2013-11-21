By Jonathan Spicer
ROGERS, Ark. Nov 21 Accommodative bond-buying
must continue for now despite possible inflation risks in part
because there are no signs of price rises so far, St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.
Bullard, a voter on monetary policy this year, added he
expects the U.S. central bank's balance sheet to "eventually"
return to a pre-financial-crisis level of around $800 billion,
though "it may take quite a while."
Bond-buying in the wake of the 2007-2009 recession has
swelled the Fed's balance sheet to about $3.9 trillion. While it
is meant to spur investment, hiring and economic growth, there
are concerns that all the money-printing is laying grounds for a
run-up in inflation.
Still, inflation remains just over 1 percent, lower than the
Fed's 2-percent goal, and unemployment remains worryingly high
at 7.3 percent last month.
"What we need to do is continue with the program for now as
we have, but if an inflation problem starts to develop we have
to be willing to move to arrest that problem," he told a
University of Arkansas event. "At that point I'd put on my
inflation hawk hat and spring into action."
He added: "We do want to get back to a normal-sized balance
sheet," he said, adding the portfolio should consist of only
U.S. Treasury bonds.
The Fed is now buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage
bonds each month, though minutes from the last policy meeting
suggest officials are preparing to reduce that pace in coming
months as long as the economy continues to improve.
The Fed has said it will keep buying bonds until
labor-market improvement is sustainable. It has further said it
will keep rates ultra-low at least until unemployment falls to
6.5 percent, as long as inflation is contained.
EXIT STRATEGY REMAINS IN PLACE
The Fed in 2011 published a so-called exit strategy for
returning its balance sheet to a more normal level in the years
ahead, and it formally reviewed that strategy in 2013.
According to the 2011 plan the Fed would halt reinvestment
of principal; then modify forward guidance on interest rates;
then raise policy target using the rate paid on excess bank
reserves; then possibly sell agency-backed securities.
On Thursday, Bullard said he and fellow policymakers have
talked about the strategy on occasion but have not felt the need
to revise it. "It would basically be the same as what we
espoused earlier," he said.
Emphasizing a theme the Fed has stressed as it looks to
reduce the bond-buying, Bullard said interest rates will very
likely stay near zero "for a while longer."
Having kept benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero for
nearly five years, the Fed must now rely on bond-buying and
communication about future policy intentions, he added with a
tone of regret over how quickly the Fed sent rates to rock
bottom.
"I think the December 2008 (Fed) decision unwittingly
committed the U.S. to an extremely long period at the zero lower
bound similar to the situation in Japan, with unknown
consequences for the macroeconomy," he said, pointing to the
Bank of Japan's long struggle against deflation and slow growth.