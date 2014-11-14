(Corrects dateline to ST. LOUIS from WASHINGTON)
ST. LOUIS Nov 14 A top Federal Reserve official
stuck to his forecast of raising interest rates in the first
quarter of next year, with rebounding inflation, strong jobs
data and lower oil prices propelling a strengthening U.S.
economy.
Just last month, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
suggested the central bank pause its bond-buying program, as
inflation expectations were declining.
But those expectations have rebounded since mid-October,
with investors recognizing strong U.S. economic data, Bullard
said here on Friday.
Bullard, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, said he expects inflation to head
toward the Fed's 2 percent goal in the second half of this year,
and exceed that goal next year.
"While a low inflation rate may suggest a somewhat
lower-than-normal policy rate, that effect is not large enough
to justify remaining at the zero lower bound," Bullard said in
prepared remarks at a St. Louis Chamber of Commerce event.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008 to stimulate the economy following the financial crisis.
Bullard added that he does not see wage increases as a key
factor in the Fed's current calculation of inflation pressures,
calling it a lagging indicator.
Bullard, a policy hawk who said on Friday that economic
models show the Fed should have moved rates higher a year ago,
said part of the inflation expectation decline prior to
mid-October was stoked by global markets betting on a weakening
Europe and a global recession.
But Bullard, who began his career at the St. Louis Fed in
1990, said concerns about Europe's weakening economy were
overstated.
"I thought what was happening was that markets were pricing
in a global recession. If global markets are trying to tell you
something, maybe you should listen," he told reporters after his
remarks on Friday. "That whole story kind of faded. Stronger
data in the U.S. convinced markets we weren't headed for a
global recession."
When asked what his concerns were, Bullard cited asset price
bubbles, adding that the Fed's ability to deflate such bubbles
was untested.
Bullard said that while the U.S. economy is on strong
footing, the specter of Japan, with its sustained low interest
rates, deflation, and sluggish growth, always looms.
"A policy maker does not want to get into that situation,"
he said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)