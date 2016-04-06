April 6 The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at any meeting, or even in between meetings, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

"I am not saying I'm planning on that or anything but the committee certainly reserves the right to make a move at any time," he said in a Bloomberg Radio interview.

"We debate at all meetings. I think all meetings are live meetings, there's no other way to think about it." (Reporting by Ann Saphir)