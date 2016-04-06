LME reform controversy highlights divisions between members
* Expected to include option of monthly futures for base metals
April 6 The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at any meeting, or even in between meetings, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.
"I am not saying I'm planning on that or anything but the committee certainly reserves the right to make a move at any time," he said in a Bloomberg Radio interview.
"We debate at all meetings. I think all meetings are live meetings, there's no other way to think about it." (Reporting by Ann Saphir)
* Expected to include option of monthly futures for base metals
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.