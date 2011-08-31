* Bullard: slowdown in inflation needed before any further
QE
* FOMC needs to confirm if growth scenario intact
* Expectations growing for more Fed easing
(Adds quote, details)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Aug 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve could
embark on a third round of quantitative easing depending on
upcoming economic data but should first confirm that inflation
has eased, a senior Fed official said in the Asahi newspaper on
Wednesday.
The Fed will need to confirm whether its economic outlook is
still on track at a policy meeting next month and weigh the best
options if additional easing is needed, St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard said in an interview with the Japanese daily.
Expectations are growing that the central bank could ease
policy at its two-day meeting starting Sept. 20 after minutes
from last month's gathering showed some policymakers pressed for
bold and unconventional steps to shore up a flagging economy.
"Depending on future economic data QE3 is one choice, but we
need to gather information about how the economy will perform in
the second half of the year," Bullard said in the Asahi,
referring to the Fed's quantitative easing programme where it
buys government debt.
"Before any moves, I would like to confirm that inflation is
easing."
The head of the St. Louis branch does not have a vote on the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.
Bullard reiterated his view that if the Fed were to buy
additional government debt it should do so incrementally, on a
meeting-by-meeting basis. Bullard is known for his hawkish views
on monetary policy.
The U.S. economy is likely to grow 2.5 percent in the second
half of the year, the Asahi also quoted Bullard as saying.
The Fed has a $600 billion quantitative easing bond-buying
programme, known as QE2. In addition, U.S. interest rates are
already near zero and the Fed has signalled it is willing to
hold borrowing costs at that level for two years if necessary.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)