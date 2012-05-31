(Adds direct quote, details)
* Fed's Bullard: sticks to forecast for moderate US growth
* More QE a possibility if situation deteriorates
* Says Europe needs to take rapid action on crisis
* 10-yr Treasury yields hit 60-yr low on safe haven flows
* Fed's next policy meeting is June 19-20
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 31 The Federal Reserve could resort
to more quantitative easing if the U.S. economy deteriorates,
but this situation is unlikely as it is on track for a moderate
recovery, an official of the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.
Europe is a potential risk to the global economy and it is
up to European governments to follow a plan that reassures
financial markets they can repay their debt, St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard told reporters in Tokyo.
Investors are on edge amid doubts about whether Spain can
afford to bail out its banking sector and whether voters in
Greece will reject strict fiscal austerity measures in an
election in mi-June.
Bullard, who is not at present a voting member of the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee but will be next
year, said he still expects the U.S. economy to grow and for the
unemployment rate to steadily fall this year.
"Recent data have been somewhat mixed, but not enough for me
to change my forecast of achieving moderate growth," Bullard
told reporters.
"However, what is not so good is the situation in Europe.
The situation in Europe is grave, and we need vision and rapid
action so this does not turn into a meltdown for the global
economy."
RISKS
It is up to Greek voters to decide whether or not they want
to remain in the common currency zone and other European
countries should have plans in place in case Greek voters back
political parties that want to abandon fiscal austerity, Bullard
said.
When asked whether the Fed also needs a contingency plan,
Bullard said the U.S. financial sector is much healthier that it
was three years ago and that stress tests on banks showed the
United States is about as prepared as it can be.
Bullard declined to recommend specific policies to Europe,
but he did say that European countries cannot rely on the
European Central Bank to solve problems with fiscal policy.
Bullard reiterated his forecast that the U.S. economy will
grow 3 percent this year and the jobless rate will fall to 7.8
percent as a moderate recovery takes hold.
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government and
mortgage-related debt in a policy called quantitative easing to
push other borrowing costs lower and spur a stronger recovery.
Bullard said he expects interest rates to rise in late 2013,
not late 2014 as the Fed's policy committee is currently
indicating.
The Fed's next policy meeting is June 19-20. Two days
earlier, on June 17, Greece holds an election that could signal
its departure from the euro if voters support parties opposed to
the strict terms of the country's bailout.
The U.S. experience with quantitative easing shows that the
Bank of Japan's purchases of government debt will eventually
help it achieve its goal of a 1 percent rise in consumer prices,
Bullard said.
(Editing by Michael Watson & Kim Coghill)