BRIEF-Kingstone Companies Inc prices common stock offering
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan
Nov 16 () - One interest rate increase, possibly next month, may be enough to bring U.S. rates to a neutral setting, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Wednesday.
"A single policy-rate increase, possibly in December, may be sufficient to move monetary policy to a neutral setting," Bullard said at a UBS conference in London.
The jump in the U.S. dollar and government bond yields since last week's election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency remained within the range of the last year, he said.
"Equities and foreign exchange rates have been re-priced, but are well within the experience of the past year," Bullard said. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)
* Verizon is exploring a combination with Charter; efforts preliminary and may not result in deal - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k77PWE
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek