OTTAWA, Sept 9 Closer coordination of monetary policy among the world's major economies is unlikely, even in times of crisis, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview with Canadian television on Friday.

As Group of Seven finance officials meet in France to discuss how to prevent another global recession, many are watching to see if there will be an explicit pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative across major economies.

"I don't think we're really set up to have a lot of what I would call official coordination among nations on monetary policy because each entity is supposed to be making decisions that are best for their economy and these central banks are not exactly political institutions but they are certainly creatures of the parliaments and congresses in the various countries," Bullard told Business News Network. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)