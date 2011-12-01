(Adds comment, detail)
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Dec 1 St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard on Thursday welcomed central bank efforts to make
dollar loans to European banks cheaper but warned against
expecting a quick fix to the continent's debt crisis.
"I do not think you should expect the crisis to be solved
with a silver bullet, so that expectation should leave the
market," Bullard said at the Bloomberg Hedge Funds Summit.
The Fed and five other major central banks acted this week
to contain the crisis by lowering what they charge commercial
banks for short-term dollar loans, known as liquidity swaps.
The move recalled coordinated central bank efforts from
2007 to 2009, including those designed to help banks cope with
the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Bullard said efforts then were vital in preventing an even
bigger global banking crisis, adding that "to the extent that
we are possibly coming into something like that, it makes sense
to bolster our position there."
But he stressed that he expected neither a one-off solution
to the European debt crisis nor a euro zone collapse. Instead,
he predicted it would take a long time for heavily indebted
countries to tighten their belts and return to fiscal health.
"You should put the focus squarely on those countries and
those politicians that have borrowed way too much," he said.
Stock markets and the euro initially rallied on the
coordinated central bank operation. Worries about Europe's debt
crisis and possible losses at banks that have lent money to
troubled euro zone governments have made it harder for those
banks to secure dollar funding in the market.
Countries with large debt burdens such as Italy and Spain
have had to pay sharply higher rates in recent weeks to borrow
money. Markets fear those funding costs are not sustainable.
Eventually, Bullard said the United States would also have
to make serious efforts to rein in a budget deficit currently
running at nearly 10 percent of gross domestic product.
"I've said many times, Europe is a complete wake-up call
for the U.S. fiscal situation," Bullard said. "You're talking
about economies previously considered AAA having tremendous
trouble borrowing on international markets. Our day will come
if we do not address this issue."
Political wrangling over how to reduce the U.S. budget
deficit over the summer prompted Standard & Poor's to strip the
United States of its top-notch AAA rating, though Europe's woes
have so far sustained demand for U.S. Treasuries.
"CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC" ABOUT U.S. ECONOMY
Though he admitted Europe's problems were increasing market
uncertainty, Bullard said he was "cautiously optimistic" about
the U.S. outlook, noting that fears of a new recession this
year have receded.
Growth in 2012, he added, may be even stronger, "provided
we can get past the European situation without a global
macroeconomic shock."
If not, he said the Fed could revisit some of the emergency
liquidity operations it employed in 2008-2009, including making
it easier for banks to borrow at the Fed's "discount window."
"We could reopen those if the situation got more dire and
we thought some bigger institutions were having trouble," he
said.
The Fed closed most of its emergency liquidity operations
in 2010 but has pledged to hold benchmark interest rates at
record lows near zero until mid-2013 to help boost growth.
Bullard said rates would stay low "for a good long time
until we can get as much recovery as we can while certainly
keeping an eye on inflation."
But he said fixing the 2013 date has caused "headaches" for
the Fed, adding "I don't think you should make monetary policy
according to the calendar, you should make it according to the
state of the economy."
(Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal in Washington, DC;
Editing by Andrea Ricci and James Dalgleish)