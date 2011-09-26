NEW YORK, Sept 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve should decide on any future asset purchases on a meeting-by-meeting basis as they are "a potent tool" that must be used with care, a top Fed official said on Monday.

Asset purchases and sales are the most effective tool for conducting monetary policy in a near zero-percent interest rate environment, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told a panel at a conference hosted by Medley Global Advisors and the Financial Times.

The Fed's second round of quantitative easing, or QE2, "clearly drove both inflation and inflation expectations higher and closer to the committee's implicit target over the last year," he said.

That happened even as the U.S. economy was weaker than the Fed had expected last fall, he said.

Last week, the Fed dialed up its aid to the beleaguered economy, saying it would launch a $400 billion program to tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily to longer-term securities. The Fed said it would sell shorter-term notes and use those funds to purchase longer-dated Treasuries. (Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)