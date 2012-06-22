BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
NEW YORK, June 22 The Federal Reserve has been very accommodative and has done "what it can do," a top Fed official said on Friday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on Bloomberg TV, added that low yields on Treasuries have taken some pressure off the Fed's policy-setting committee.
The Fed on Wednesday decided to extend a bond maturity-extension program called Operation Twist through the end of the year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production