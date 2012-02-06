CHICAGO Feb 6 Holding interest rates near
zero for many years is unlikely to bring U.S. economic output
back to pre-recession levels and may instead undercut long-run
growth prospects, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that unemployment
is likely to stay high and labor markets to improve only slowly,
even if rates are kept low for many years.
That's because the U.S. economy is suffering not from an
"output gap" that can be bridged if only borrowing costs are
kept low enough for long enough, he said, but from a permanent
shock to household wealth delivered by a sharp drop in housing
prices.
"The large output gap view may be keeping us all prisoner -
tethering our expectations for output, in effect, to the
collapsed bubble in housing," Bullard said in remarks prepared
for delivery in Chicago. "A near-zero rate policy stretching
over may years can begin to distort fundamental decision-making
in the economy in ways that may be destructive to longer-run
economic growth."
Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, is seen
as a policy centrist.
The Fed last month said it would likely hold interest rates
at rock bottom levels until late 2014. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
was cautious about recent improvement in the U.S. economy and
left the door open to new bond purchases to boost growth.
The Fed cut rates to near zero more than three years ago and
has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to spur economic
activity.
Bullard said keeping rates low for several quarters is very
different from keeping them there for years, which punishes
savers. Younger generations hurt by high unemployment are not
increasing their consumption to make up for the decline in
consumption among older generations, he said.
"In this sense, the policy could be counterproductive."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)