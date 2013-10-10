ST. LOUIS Oct 10 The head of a Federal Reserve
branch known for its out-of-the-box theories said on Thursday
the U.S. central bank has struggled in the last few years to
respond to economic realities and should better embrace what he
called "frontier research."
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, did not comment on current monetary policy or the economy
in remarks to a conference here.
"The Fed and central banks around the world have struggled
to devise appropriate policy responses to the current
macroeconomic situation" in the past few years, he said
according to prepared remarks.
"Advanced economic theory has to be made more relevant for
actual policy, and actual policy has to understand and embrace
the difficult ideas advanced in the theoretical world."
Bullard is usually seen as a policy centrist, but has become
one of the central bank's most vocal doves due to concern that
inflation remains too far beneath the Fed's goal of 2 percent,
which he worries could lead to damaging deflation.
A voting member this year on the Fed's policy committee,
Bullard supported the shock decision last month not to trim the
current $85-billion monthly pace of bond purchases, which are
meant to spur investment, hiring and growth. Markets at the time
reacted sharply to the decision, with stocks soaring globally,
but now the move seems prescient given this month's fiscal
gridlock in Washington.