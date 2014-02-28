NEW YORK Feb 28 Recent bad weather in large portions of the United States is having an impact on economic activity, but that is no reason for less optimism about economic prospects for the rest of the year, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC television on Friday.

"It's very hard to get a sense of exactly where the weather is hitting and how much is that affecting retail," Bullard said.

He said he expected stronger Gross Domestic Product growth in 2014 to be better than last year and that inflation would "come back to target."