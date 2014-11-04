BRIEF-Moody's says Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue
* Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue, low reserve adequacy
Nov 4 A Federal Reserve official who a few weeks ago proposed further monetary stimulus said on Tuesday the central bank in fact made the right decision last week in shelving a bond-buying program, in part because financial markets have rebounded.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on Fox Business, said global markets seemed to be expecting a global recession earlier in October. "As it turned out, that all kind of evaporated," he said. The Fed "did a very sensible thing at the meeting last week," he added, when it halted the bond buying while acknowledging some lower measures of inflation.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).