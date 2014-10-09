PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.
ST.LOUIS Oct 9 The disconnect between the market's view on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path and the central bank's own view is concerning, a top Fed official said on Thursday, though he is not worried about the rising U.S. dollar.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that the inflation gauges he is watching are moving higher. The strong recent jobs reports vindicated his view on lifting rates in the first quarter of next year, he said.
The market, by contrast, is factoring in a later rise and a slower rate hike path.
"In my mind, the markets are making a mistake," Bullard said. "I have been concerned that the market path of interest rates is lagging behind what the committee is thinking. When there is a mismatch it doesn't end well." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
