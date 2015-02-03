Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
Feb 3 A top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday downplayed the Fed's nod to international developments in its latest policy statement, saying it was simply an acknowledgement of constant U.S. central bank discussion on the potential impact of global market events.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the Fed always takes international events into account and, in his view, the insertion of the word "international" was a recognition of that.
Bullard repeated his view that the Fed needs to raise rates sooner and then move gradually higher after that. He also said that the oil price plummet is distorting market-based inflation expectation measures, and that these measures should be set aside until energy prices stabilize.
Bullard was speaking at the annual Delaware Economic Forecast event at the University of Delaware. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Asian currencies rise on broad dollar weakness * Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Indian rupee hit multi-month highs * Search for yield will support EM Asian currencies- analyst (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 27 Most Asian currencies hit multi-month highs on Monday as the dollar declined across the board after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. The collapse of the healthcare legislation