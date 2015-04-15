WASHINGTON, April 15 Falling unemployment and an
improving U.S. economy are evidence that the Federal Reserve
should start raising interest rates, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday, citing risks of asset bubbles if the central bank
keeps rates too low for too long.
"A risk of remaining at the zero lower bound too long is
that a significant asset market bubble will develop," St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said in prepared
remarks.
Bullard, a policy hawk who has long called for the Fed to
begin hiking rates, repeated his view that the Fed should not
wait to raise short-term borrowing costs.
"Now may be a good time to begin normalizing U.S. monetary
policy so that it is set appropriately for an improving economy
over the next two years," Bullard said in remarks delivered at
the annual Hyman Minsky conference. He added that "even with
some normalization, monetary policy will remain exceptionally
accommodative."
Bullard, who is not a voting member on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, said the U.S. economy is
likely to maintain a growth rate near 3 percent over the medium
term.
