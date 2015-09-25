ST. LOUIS, Sept 25 St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said on Friday that cyclical recovery in
the economy is largely complete and that he is concerned the
central bank is pushing monetary policy "too hard" to address
small problems in the labor market.
"It is implausible to cite headwinds when you are six years
past the crisis. Whatever is going to happen on a cyclical basis
has happened," Bullard said. Bullard opposed the Fed's recent
delay in hiking interest rates, a decision that cited continuing
headwinds from the crisis and the need for more improvement in
labor markets.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)