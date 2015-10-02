By Richard Leong and Howard Schneider
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 2 A top Federal Reserve
official said on Friday that arguments that the U.S. or global
economy have fundamentally changed are not compelling, or
adequate to keep the Fed from raising interest rates, given the
drop in unemployment and likelihood of continued growth.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who advocated raising
rates at the Fed's last meeting, spoke at an event in New York
to rebut arguments some policymakers have made in favor of
further delay.
He said conventional "prudent" monetary policy points to a
need to raise rates now, and none of the arguments to the
contrary have proved convincing.
"The U.S. economy will likely enjoy better outcomes if the
monetary policy orthodoxy I have described is preserved as the
guiding principle," said Bullard in a prepared speech at an
event sponsored by the Shadow Open Market Committee.
Bullard does not currently vote on interet rate policy, but
has said he would have dissented when the Federal Open Market
Committee decided to hold off.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)