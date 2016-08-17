ST. LOUIS Aug 17 With the U.S. Federal Reserve
perhaps edging towards a September rate increase, St. Louis
Federal Reserve president James Bullard is sticking with his
view that a single move is all that's needed for a long time to
come.
In a presentation prepared for delivery in St. Louis on
Wednesday, he said there was no reason yet to conclude the U.S.
has shifted from the low-growth, low-inflation "regime" that
makes low rates appropriate for what he has termed the
"foreseeable future" - perhaps two and a half years. Until such
a regime change occurs, Bullard, in a recently reconfigured view
of how to analyze U.S. policy, has said he feels there is no
reason to raise key interest rates more than once, to 63 basis
points.
"Risks associated with this projected policy rate are likely
to the upside," Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery at
an asset management conference at the Washington University in
St. Louis. But until risks either shift the U.S. to a new path,
he said there is no reason to alter rates.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)