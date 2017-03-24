March 24 The U.S. central bank should begin
allowing its massive portfolio to run off, even as it keeps its
target policy rate low to maintain inflation and unemployment at
current levels, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James
Bullard said on Friday.
"We should be allowing the balance sheet to normalize
naturally now, during relatively good times, in case we are
forced to resort to balance sheet policy in a future downturn,"
Bullard said in prepared slides for a talk in Memphis. Inflation
is about at the Fed's 2-percent goal, and unemployment is also
near the Fed's estimate of full employment, he said.
Keeping rates low can maintain those levels in the face of 2
percent economic growth, he said, and allowing the balance sheet
to shrink from its current $4.5 trillion level can allow for a
more "natural" adjustment of the yield curve, he said.
Meanwhile, the Fed can take a wait and see approach on
fiscal policy, which could boost economic growth if it increases
what has been very low productivity growth, Bullard said.
Bullard, who made a broadly similar presentation last month,
is not a voter on Fed policy this year and his views are outside
the mainstream of Fed thinking. He has stuck to his view that
the Fed need not raise interest rates again until there is a
"regime change" in the U.S. economy that meaningfully changes
the trajectory of economic growth.
The Fed last week raised rates for the second time in three
months.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)