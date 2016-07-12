ST. LOUIS, July 12 St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard on Tuesday stuck with his view that only a single
interest rate increase will be needed for the foreseeable
future, despite the strong rebound in U.S. job growth in June.
Bullard, a voting member of the U.S. central bank's
rate-setting committee, recently shifted his view of monetary
policy, concluding that the United States had entered a
persistent period of low growth, low inflation, and low
unemployment.
The appropriate target interest rate for the Fed, he said,
is also low, requiring only a single rate rise unless some
unexpected shock moved the economy to a better or worse state.
In remarks prepared for delivery at the St. Louis Fed on
Tuesday, Bullard did not mention the stronger-than-expected
employment report last week that showed the economy generated
287,000 jobs in June.
But under his new view, Bullard argued that the Fed's rate
outlook does not need to change until it is clear that a
significant event like a recession or jump in productivity
changes the "regime."
"The policy rate would likely remain essentially flat over
the forecast horizon to remain consistent with the current
regime," he said in the prepared presentation. He sees the
appropriate federal funds rate as 0.63 percent, about a quarter
point above the current effective rate of around 0.37 percent.
The Fed is not expected to raise rates at its next policy
meeting later this month, as it weighs steady U.S. job growth
against persistent low inflation and a series of global events
that have posed risks to the economic recovery.
Fed policymakers expect one more rate hike this year.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)