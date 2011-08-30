UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
TOKYO Aug 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve could embark on a third round of quantitative easing depending on upcoming economic data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview published in the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday.
Bullard said he would want to confirm that inflation has eased before launching a third round of quantitative easing, he was quoted as saying in the Asahi.
The U.S. economy is likely to grow 2.5 percent in the second half of the year, the Asahi also quoted Bullard as saying.
The head of the St. Louis branch does not have a vote on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.