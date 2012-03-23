HONG KONG, March 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve should be wary about "over-committing" to an ultra-easy monetary policy that has served the economy well in recent years but may not always be appropriate, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"Some of the further actions that could be undertaken at this juncture would have effects far into the future, in an environment of continual improvement and repair for the U.S. economy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong. "Overcommitting to the ultra-easy policy could well have detrimental consequences for the U.S. and, by extension, the global economy."

The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008, and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to stimulate growth. At its March meeting, the Fed reiterated its view that lackluster growth will require keeping rates near zero through late 2014.

Bullard said he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about 3 percent this year, hardly high growth but potentially fast enough to keep trimming unemployment, he said. U.S. unemployment stood at 8.3 percent in January.

Meanwhile, inflation has risen despite less-than-stellar economic growth, he said, suggesting that the Fed may not have as much room to ease without sparking inflation as many may think.

"The discussion today has an eerie 1970s feel to it, in which many argued that the output gap was large and that monetary policy had to remain very aggressive to close the gap," Bullard said. "The result was a global inflation debacle that took several decades to completely contain." (Reporting by Clement Tan; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Edmund Klamann)