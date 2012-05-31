TOKYO May 31 The Federal Reserve could resort
to more quantitative easing if the U.S. economy deteriorates,
but this situation is unlikely as it is on track for a moderate
recovery, an official of the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.
Europe is a potential risk to the global economy and it is
up to European governments to follow a plan that reassures
financial markets they can repay their debt, St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard told reporters in Tokyo.
Bullard, viewed as a centrist on the spectrum of Fed
officials, currently is not a voter on the monetary
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but he will be
next year.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and
Michael Watson)