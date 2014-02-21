CLAYTON, Mo. Feb 21 Recent "soft" economic data
notwithstanding, the U.S. economy is headed for a good year of
growth, a top Fed official said on Friday, adding he expects the
central bank to continue to pare its massive bond-buying
stimulus
Chalking up much of the recent weak economic data to
unusually bad winter weather, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard told the St. Louis Forum he has not been
deterred from his view that the economy has strengthened from
past years.
"At least for the time being we are on target to continue
the taper going forward, depending on how the (Fed's
policy-setting) committee makes that decision as we go through
this year," he said.