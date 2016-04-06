April 6 There hasn't been much U.S. economic data since Federal Reserve policymakers last met in March, and what data there has been has been "mixed," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, making it potentially difficult for the Fed to raise rates this month.

"I don't want to prejudge the meeting," he told Bloomberg Radio in an interview, of the Fed's meeting scheduled in three weeks. "The committee has had a go-slow approach even before the first interest rate hike in December ... we are trying to follow through on that in an appropriate way. In a way this is all kind of hairsplitting as to what does 'gradual' really mean."

Bullard said he does see signs inflation is rising, and that as prices rise the Fed should continue to normalize interest rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)