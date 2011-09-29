Sept 29 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said he is troubled by a drop in inflation expectations but does not see deflation as likely and still sees a high bar to further quantitative easing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

"That is making me a little bit worried," Bullard told the Wall Street Journal, referring to recent declines in market-based measures of inflation expectations.

Bullard said that if economic activity continued to weaken or if the economy were to be hit by another shock, then inflation expectations could decline substantially below the Fed's objectives, raising the risk of deflation. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)