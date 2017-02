LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday that the Fed could raise rates more quickly than expected if the economic outlook improves.

"I know that there is a lot of gloom out there about the U.S. economy," he said in response to questions. "But it's possible you could get surprised to the upside." (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)