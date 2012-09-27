WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The Federal Reserve will not "enable" bad fiscal policy by deliberately holding down borrowing costs to allow the U.S. government to go on a spending binge, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

"That will end in tears. That is a bad policy and I'm fairly certain that none of my colleagues on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) are interested in going in that direction," James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, told CNBC television.

"We're going to pursue monetary policy that is the right one for the nation, but it is not one that is trying to enable irresponsible fiscal policy," he said.