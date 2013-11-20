WASHINGTON Nov 20 Recent U.S. economic data is looking better and a "strong" jobs report for November would increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve decides to start scaling back bond buying at its meeting next month, a senior Fed official said on Wednesday.

"It is definitely on the table, but it is going to depend on the data," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg television. "A strong jobs report, I think, would increase the probability some for a December taper."