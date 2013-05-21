FRANKFURT May 21 Massive asset purchases are
the closest thing to normal monetary policy once interest rates
get near zero, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday, recommending that the European Central Bank weigh such
action if inflation falls further.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a
voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year,
also said the U.S. central bank should keep buying bonds, while
adjusting the pace of purchases up or down, according to
incoming economic data.
"Quantitative easing is closest to standard monetary policy,
involves clear action and has been effective," Bullard said in
remarks prepared for an economics lecture at the Goethe
University in Frankfurt.
The Fed is currently purchasing $85 billon worth of bonds
every month. It next meets on June 18-19 to review policy and
there has been some speculation it might signal a readiness to
taper the program, although most economists think it will keep
buying bonds for the bulk of the year, based on recent mixed
data.