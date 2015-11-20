FORT SMITH, Ark. Nov 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve will return to an era where there is more uncertainty on interest rate moves on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an initial rate hike, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to change course based on the data.

The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The Fed has not raised rates in about a decade. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)