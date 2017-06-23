NASHVILLE, Tenn. June 23 The Federal Reserve
should wait on any further rate increases until it is clear
inflation is reliably heading to the Fed's 2 percent target, St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, highlighting
the central bank's struggle over how to weigh a recent slip in
the rate of price increases.
"Recent inflation data have surprised to the downside and
call into question the idea that U.S. inflation is reliably
returning toward target," Bullard said at an Illinois Bankers
Association conference. "The Fed can wait and see how the
economy develops before making any further adjustments to the
policy rate."
The Fed raised rates at its meeting last week with only one
dissenting vote. But the policy statement flagged concern over a
recent fall in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation to 1.5
percent, and Fed officials since then have appeared split
between those worried the trend may persist and those who feel
the Fed needs to tighten still-loose monetary policy as a
precaution.
The central bank is also debating how to synchronize its
next rate increase with its plan to begin reducing its $4
trillion in asset holdings, a step that at the margins could
raise market interest rates.
Bullard, who regards the economy as stuck in a low-growth
rut, said he sees little reason to rush the process. Even though
a low unemployment rate of 4.3 percent would, in theory, lead to
higher inflation and provide a reason for raising rates now,
Bullard said there is little evidence that is going to happen
anytime soon.
Is U.S. inflation "about to increase substantially? The
short answer is no, based on current estimates of the
relationship between unemployment and inflation," Bullard said.
Bullard does not currently vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee. He has argued that the Fed should not raise rates any
more until it is clear the economy has shifted to a higher
growth, higher inflation "regime."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)