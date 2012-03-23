HONG KONG, March 23 The U.S. inflation outlook will be the primary factor for the Federal Reserve in deciding when to raise interest rates, and the central bank must be careful not to tie monetary policy to unemployment alone, a top Fed official said on Friday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also said gasoline prices at $5 per gallon would pose an inflation worry. The average price was $3.84 per gallon in the week to March 16, according to MasterCard's weekly Spending Pulse report.

