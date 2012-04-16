LOGAN, Utah, April 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve
is taking on a lot of inflation risk by purchasing bonds that
expand its balance sheet, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said on Monday.
"I do think it's a risk and I do worry about it," he told
students at the Utah State University Jon M. Huntsman School of
Business, adding that inflation can be avoided if properly
managed.
The Fed's ultra easy policies in the last few years included
some $2.3 trillion in asset purchases to kick-start the economic
recovery, swelling the central bank's balance sheet to nearly $3
trillion.
(Reporting by Debbie Hummel in Logan; Writing by Jonathan
Spicer in New York)