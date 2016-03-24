NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. economy is at last seeing inflation measures headed higher, though the "jury is out" as to whether one-time special factors boosted readings in the first couple months of the year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"We're only now at the point where inflation measures are headed higher," Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year, told a breakfast gathering of economists. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)