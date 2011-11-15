St. LOUIS Nov 15 The Federal Reserve may have trouble persuading financial markets it will keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until a specific date in the future because it has established such strong inflation-fighting credentials, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"We spent two or three decades trying to convince you all that we will keep inflation low and stable, and that means, when inflation starts to go up, we're going to raise interest rates," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions from financial executives after after a speech. "Now, we'd be trying to un-tell that story." (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)