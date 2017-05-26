Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
TOKYO May 26 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the Bank of Japan must communicate carefully with markets if it decides to taper its purchases of Japanese government bonds.
"It's very important to get the communication right," Bullard said at lecture hosted by Keio University. "Otherwise there will be outsize reaction and cause a lot of global dislocation." (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.