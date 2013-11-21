ROGERS, Ark Nov 21 Federal Reserve officials
would be more likely to reduce their bond buying program if this
month's employment report is about as robust as the October jobs
report, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
"If we get a strong jobs report for November then that will
strengthen the case for tapering, and it will raise the
probability of tapering in December," St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard told reporters on the sidelines of a conference
here.
Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year, added he doubts
the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee would agree to
lower the interest rate it charges on excess bank reserves, or
IOER unless there was a "sharp downturn" in the economy that
prompted such an easing move.