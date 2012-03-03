GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
VANCOUVER, March 2 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday declining claims for unemployment benefits signal steady improvement in the labor market is likely, suggesting he believes the recovery won't need additional support from the central bank.
"I think unemployment will continue to get better," he said in response to questions after a speech at Simon Fraser University. "I don't really have in my mind the idea that you've got to get the rapid growth in order to get the unemployment rate to come down."
Bullard said he expects unemployment to decline to 7.8 percent by the end of the year from 8.3 percent in January. (Reporting by Peter Kennedy, Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jan Paschal)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City is threatened by an "affordability crisis" because rising housing prices have significantly outpaced wage growth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.