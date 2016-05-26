SINGAPORE May 26 The market has a more
appropriate reading on the chances of a U.S. interest rate rise
in June now than before, St. Louis St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said on Thursday.
"I think they read the minutes correctly," Bullard told
reporters, referring to the minutes of the Fed's latest policy
meeting.
Global investors, many of whom had assumed the Federal
Reserve was in no rush to raise interest rates, were jolted last
week by minutes of the April meeting which suggested most
policymakers felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another
rate increase in June.
