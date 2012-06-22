NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers still see a "pretty high hurdle" before they would unleash a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

Noting it is a "contentious time" for U.S. central bank policymaking, Bullard, speaking on Bloomberg TV, warned that the Fed's near-zero interest rate policy may start to distort the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)