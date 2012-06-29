(Repeats to attach to news alerts, changes dateline from
WASHINGTON)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that it would
require a shock to the U.S. economy, rather than simply
continued weak job growth, to justify a third round of
quantitative easing.
"To get to QE3 you'd have to see a sharp drop-off in
economic activity in the U.S. or a clear threat of deflation,"
he told reporters after a speech to local business and community
representatives. "I don't think, at least as things stand right
now, we don't see either one of those."
Bullard said that he anticipates sluggish job growth in
coming months.
