CLAYTON, Mo. Feb 21 The U.S. economy is gaining
enough traction for the Federal Reserve to start to raising
interest rates later this year or in early 2015, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
"It should be a good year for the U.S.: there's no reason
why it wouldn't be, even if some of the data were softer over
the December, January, February timeframe," St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank President James Bullard told reporters after
speaking to the St. Louis Forum, a group of professional women.
Bullard said that in December he had thought it would be
appropriate for the Fed to start raising rates in late 2014,
sooner than most of his colleagues, who expect rates to rise
sometime in 2015.
"There is a spate of weaker data here, so now when I go to
the next forecast round I may be forced to push mine over to
2015 as well," he said.
Though his expectation for rate hikes to start within the
year is not widely shared by his colleagues, his forecast for
the unemployment rate last year was perfectly accurate, he said.
This year, he expects unemployment to fall below 6 percent
by year's end, pushing inflation towards the Fed's 2-percent
goal this year and above it next year.