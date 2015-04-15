WASHINGTON, April 15 Falling unemployment and an
improving U.S. economy are evidence that the Federal Reserve
should start raising interest rates, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday, citing risks of asset bubbles if the central bank
keeps rates too low for too long.
St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said he expects
the unemployment rate to drop into the 4 percent range and the
U.S. economy to maintain a growth rate near 3 percent over the
medium term.
"Now may be a good time to begin normalizing U.S. monetary
policy so that it is set appropriately for an improving economy
over the next two years," Bullard said in remarks delivered at
the annual Hyman Minsky conference. He added that "even with
some normalization, monetary policy will remain exceptionally
accommodative."
Bullard, a policy hawk who has said the Fed is already too
patient in keep rates near zero, said he believes the U.S.
economy is on the verge of a boom, shrugging off low inflation
and a surge in the U.S. dollar as temporary.
"You want the rate path to be set appropriately for the
coming boom period in the U.S. economy," Bullard said,
advocating for moving on rates soon and slowly and steadily
raising them from there and ensuring the market is ready for
such a move.
Bullard, who is not a voting member on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, said continued monetary
policy accommodation with a roaring economy presents a "witches
brew" of factors that could inflate bubbles that threaten the
boom.
He also said it was okay for the Fed to raise rates and then
return to near-zero levels if the economic data shows that the
central bank needs to retreat.
"I don't think there's a problem with that," he said,
referring to the issue of hiking rates soon and then lowering
them shortly afterward if economic growth drops. Bullard said
the Fed could even return to bond-buying if necessary.
Last week, hawkish Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
also said hiking and then going back to near zero rates if the
data demands it is okay.
Bullard, speaking to reporters afterward, said he supports
expanding the Fed's reverse repurchase program if the market
demand is there. That view is in contrast to several Fed
officials who feel the program should be kept at its current
size and fazed out as the Fed proceeds with its plans for rate
lift-off.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)