FRANKFURT, March 26 Now may be a good time to
start normalising U.S. monetary policy, Federal Reserve
policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.
In the text of comments delivered to an audience in
Frankfurt, St. Louis Fed President Bullard said doing that would
direct policy "so that it is set appropriately for an improving
economy over the next two years."
He said that the U.S. economy had normalised, adding: "Even
with some normalisation, monetary policy will remain
exceptionally accommodative."
Bullard is not a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
committee this year, but does take part in regular policy
deliberations. He has long called for the Fed to hike its key
rate sooner rather than later.
Bullard said the recent decision by the U.S. central bank to
remove a reference to being "patient" on rates from its policy
statement made a return to 'standard' policy making possible.
"By removing 'patient', the ... (Federal Open Market
Committee) can return to more standard monetary policy
decision-making, under which an appropriate policy rate is
decided at each meeting."
Nearly all Fed officials expect the Fed to raise rates
sometime this year, but exactly when is a subject of debate.
